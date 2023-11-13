Daughter's plea spurs Brookhaven leaders into action for safer crossings

After two cars struck a woman, killing her along a busy Brookhaven roadway, city leaders say they are working to make things safer for pedestrians.

Linda Powell, 55, died after being hit by two cars along Clairmont Road on October 19 as she was trying to cross the road in an area without a crosswalk.

Powell’s daughter, Amanda Whitaker, called upon city leaders last week to improve pedestrian safety.

"I just see people constantly crossing in the same path that my mom would, and for the same reason that she did…it's dangerous, and there needs to be a crosswalk. It's a heavily populated area. There are tons of pedestrians every day," Whitaker said.

Brookhaven City Council member John J. Funny says the city is already focused on improving pedestrian safety.

"We actually commissioned a multimodal mobility study last year. And that study is really analyzing our pedestrian and bike zones that exist within the city…So, when that study is completed, the consultant will come forward with recommendations, and at that time the council will consider the recommendations that are presented to us," Funny said.

That study has already classified Clairmont Road in the highest safety risk category and highest traffic stress level for people who walk.

There are plenty of examples throughout metro Atlanta of crosswalk signals not at intersections.

Whitaker wants to see one on Clairmont Road.

"You just push the button; the lights flash yellow. Everybody knows to stop. You wait for the pedestrians to cross and then you go on your way," Whitaker said.

Will the city consider putting one on Clairmont Road?

"It depends on the classification of the roadway…you have to have the appropriate vertical clearance, horizontal clearance, so that you do not put the pedestrians in harm's way," he said.

Funny, who is a transportation and traffic engineer by trade, says they need to wait for the full recommendations from the study to be completed before taking any drastic action.

"Because that's where the engineers have had an opportunity to go in and analyze the issues at hand and come back with recommendations," Funny said.

However, they don’t expect to get those recommendations until the first quarter of 2024. But what is being done in the short term?

"Because of this accident, Public Works is reviewing this location. So, we're waiting to see if there are any recommendations from their review of this location… So, we have to allow them an opportunity to do a complete analysis. We don't want to rush through in a situation where we may miss something. So, we like to give Public Works adequate time to review the study area very carefully to make certain that nothing's missed," Funny said.

Funny says he’s not sure when Brookhaven Public Works will complete their analysis of Clairmont Road.

The full study can be found by clicking here.