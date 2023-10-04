9-year-old hit by car as she got off school bus in southeast Atlanta

A young child was struck by a car while getting off a bus about a mile from the southeast Atlanta school she attends on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened along Bromack Drive SE. Atlanta Public School officials say the 9-year-old student attends Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.

The child was talking to emergency workers as she was being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the driver would be cited in the case.

The name of the driver and the child were not released.

Atlanta Police are investigating.

