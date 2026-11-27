The Brief Tony Award-winning director Baayork Lee is leading rehearsals for City Springs Theatre Company’s production of "Anastasia." Her past productions for the company include "A Chorus Line," "The Wizard of Oz" and "South Pacific." Lee says she chooses musicals based on their book and characters. For "Anastasia," the creative team researched the story’s blend of historical figures and fiction. "Anastasia," starring Amanda Fallon Smith, Willem Butler and Terry Burrell, runs Dec. 11-27 at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs. The story includes an exclusive look inside rehearsals with Lee.



She’s directed acclaimed productions of "A Chorus Line," "The Wizard of Oz," and "South Pacific" among others for City Springs Theatre Company.

So what makes Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee says "yes" to a musical?

"I’ve learned from Michael Bennet and ‘A Chorus Line,’ Tommy Tune, Mike Nichols, everybody that I’ve worked with, it’s about the book and getting the actors to really understand their character," says the Broadway legend.

Lee is back at City Springs right now, leading rehearsals for the company’s upcoming production of "Anastasia." Based on the 1997 Oscar-nominated animated film, "Anastasia" opened on Broadway in 2017 and was subsequently nominated for a pair of Tony Awards. The musical tells the story of Anya, a young woman with amnesia who may or may not be the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, member of the executed Russian Imperial family.

"It’s about real people, you know? And so we had to do a lot of research, because there’s fiction and non-fiction, and so we had to get that really clear," says Lee.

As with Lee’s other City Springs Theatre Company productions, "Anastasia" will crowd the Byers Theatre stage with a bevy of talent. Amanda Fallon Smith stars as Anya/Anastasia, and is joined by Willem Butler as Dmitry, a role the actor previously played in the National Tour of the musical. Atlanta favorite and Broadway veteran Terry Burrell also returns to City Springs to play The Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna.

Performances of "Anastasia" are set to run December 11th through the 27th on the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. For showtimes and ticket info, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive visit to the rehearsal studios with Baayork Lee!

The Source This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



