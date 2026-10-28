Broadway hit 'Buena Vista Social Club' makes Atlanta premiere

The Brief The Broadway hit "Buena Vista Social Club" is taking over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for a one-week engagement through November 1st. The musical tells the story of the real-life Cuban musicians who joined forces for the 1997 hit album of the same name and subsequent Academy Award-nominated documentary. The musical was nominated for ten Tony Awards last year, and won a special Tony for its live band.



With ten Tony Award nominations, four competitive wins, and one special award, "Buena Vista Social Club" was one of last year’s most honored Broadway musicals.

And now, it’s finally Atlanta’s turn to find out why.

"Buena Vista Social Club" is taking over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for a one-week engagement through November 1st, as part of the 2026-2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. The musical tells the story of the real-life Cuban musicians who joined forces for the 1997 hit album of the same name and subsequent Academy Award-nominated documentary — and, of course, features vibrant versions of the group’s Grammy-winning music along the way.

The current tour features Broadway performer Karmine Alers ("Rent," "On Your Feet!") as Omara Portuondo and Mauro Castillo (known to audiences as the voice of Uncle Félix in Disney’s "Encanto") as Ibrahim Ferrer. Isabel Gonzales plays Young Omara, and was recently seen in the world premiere of "Basura" at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

Showtimes for "Buena Vista Social Club" at the Fox are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.