Bridge demolition prompts overnight closures on Ga. 400, GDOT says

The Georgia Department of Transportation said construction crews will close Ga. 400 northbound from the Interstate 285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive to demolish the I-285 westbound to SR 400 southbound bridge.

The demolition is part of the ongoing Transform 285/400 project.

GDOT closed the ramp at midnight on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday. It will close again from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

GDOT recommended drivers heading north on Ga. 400 should exit at 4A to I-285 east and Ashford Dunwoody Road. Drivers can turn left onto Ashford Dunwoody Road and then left again onto I-286 westbound. Then, take Exit 27A to get back to Ga. 400 north.

The dates and times could change due to weather.