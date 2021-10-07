Brian Laundrie's dad arrives in North Port park after authorities request his help in search for son

Brian Laundrie's father, Christopher, arrived Thursday morning at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, one day after law enforcement officials asked for his assistance in the search for the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, according to his family attorney.

Shortly after 10 a.m., he entered the park with law enforcement officials. The park is adjacent to the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian for weeks.

There were two unmarked law enforcement vehicles on site, along with the North Port police, FOX News reported.

According to Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, Chris was asked "to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."

"Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3 weeks ago it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," his statement read, in part. "The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began."

On Wednesday, Bertolino said Chris had been asked to help in the search and that his assistance with the search was postponed.

However, North Port police said they didn’t make the request. Any such request would have come from the FBI, the lead agency on the case.

This all comes as there appeared to be more law enforcement activity at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino said. "Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

He added that North Port police "had to postpone" Christopher's participation and that he did not take part in the search Wednesday, which saw an increased police presence after resources appeared to have been drawn down over the weekend.

Bertolino also claimed that the elder Laundrie searched the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve on his own on Monday. Sept. 13 after his son failed to come home that night – even though the parents told police that Friday that they had last seen their son on Tuesday, according to the paper.

Brian had been named a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance days before authorities found her dead. On Sept. 23, the FBI announced a federal warrant for bank fraud charges after he allegedly used someone else’s debit card without authorization for more than $1,000.

