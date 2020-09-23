Breonna Taylor Atlanta protest: Demonstrations planned in 2 locations

Demonstrators in Georgia gathered on Wednesday to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury to indict just one of the former officers in connection to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury announced that former Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13. His bond was set at $15,000.

At a news conference, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering the apartment and did not use a no-knock warrant.

An undated photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers on March 13. The three officers entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in the late evening. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder.

Protests are planned for 5 p.m. at Johnson Park and at 7 p.m. at Woodruff Park on Wednesday evening to voice their concern over the decision to not indict directly for Taylor's death and the choice to not hold the other two officers responsible.