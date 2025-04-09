Braves honor 51st anniversary of Hank Aaron hitting 715th home run

article

The Brief The Atlanta Braves honored the 51st anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, which broke Babe Ruth’s long-standing record and made Aaron the Home Run King. A tribute video, scholarship announcement, and recognition of Aaron’s widow, Billye Suber Aaron, were part of the pre-game ceremony at Truist Park. The Braves announced a new Chasing the Dream Scholarship at an HBCU, continuing Hank and Billye Aaron’s legacy of supporting education and opportunity for young people.



The Atlanta Braves paid tribute to a baseball legend on Tuesday night, commemorating the 51st anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run, which cemented his place in history as Major League Baseball’s Home Run King.

What we know:

During a pre-game ceremony at Truist Park, the Braves honored Aaron’s enduring legacy both on and off the field with a series of tributes, including a moving video recounting his historic career and the impact he continues to have on the sport. The team also played a special birthday celebration recap video from the Henry Louis Aaron Fund (HLAF), which carries on Aaron’s mission of opportunity and equity in baseball.

Among the guests recognized during the event was Aaron’s widow, Mrs. Billye Suber Aaron, who joined Braves leadership on the field for a special announcement: the endowment of another Chasing the Dream Scholarship at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) within Braves Country. The scholarship program, created by Hank and Billye Aaron, is designed to help young students pursue a college education and achieve their dreams.

Mrs. Billye Suber Aaron. Photos courtesy of Atlanta Braves

What they're saying:

Members of the Aaron family and close friends were also welcomed to the ballpark as part of the tribute. Their continued work with the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, in partnership with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, ensures that Hank’s vision lives on by supporting the next generation of baseball players, executives, and community leaders.

Through the HLAF, the Braves are investing in the future of the game—helping to expand access, opportunity, and representation in baseball while preserving the spirit of one of the sport’s greatest icons.