Braves 2021 World Series Championship ring up for auction

The Brief An Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Championship ring is now up for auction. The ring features 755 diamonds, 19 rubies, and one pearl and is made from 10-karat white and yellow gold. The current bid for the ring is over $6,000.



Want to get a piece of the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series victory? It'll cost you.

One of the team's World Series championship rings is up for auction.

Dig deeper:

Memorabilia manufacturer Jostens created the special rings after the team's victory against the Houston Astros in six games.

The ring is made from 10-karat white and yellow gold and features 755 diamonds, 19 rubies, and one white pearl - a reference to former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson's famous pearl necklace.

The slogan, "FOR THE A," which became a moniker used throughout the team's playoff run, appears surrounded by diamonds on the bottom portion of the ring.

The top of the ring opens up to reveal a miniature Truist Park fitted with LED lights and rubies showing the 11 World Series home runs hit by the Braves.

Auction house Lelands has not said who the ring belongs to, but said the jewelry comes with its original cherry wood box and cardboard Jostens box.

What you can do:

The starting bid for the ring was $3,000 and the current bid stands at over $6,400 as of Thursday morning.

The auction house says the bid price does not include shipping, handling, or insurance.

The auction ends March 15. You can see the ring and place your bid here.