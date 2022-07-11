Man wanted in deadly Tucker shooting

article

Investigators believe jealousy may be the motive behind a deadly shooting on Sunday evening in DeKalb County.

Officers were called just after 5 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Brantford Drive in Tucker. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was later identified as Angeles Santos.

Angeles Santos (Family photo)

Investigators said Salomon Ramos shot her after accusing her of having another man over at the house.

Ramos was still on the run as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or anonymously at Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.