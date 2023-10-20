Boyfriend charged with murder of Stone Mountain woman after body found in home

article

Police have now charged a Stone Mountain woman's boyfriend with her murder after body was found inside their home Oct. 18.

On Friday, Gwinnett County police identified the victim as 45-year-old Alysia Darcie Scott. Investigators initially called her death suspicious after her body was discovered at her home on Sheree Trail in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Scott and her boyfriend, 50-year-old Kevin Matchen, were living in the home where the crime took place. However, it is still unclear how Scott died.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Matchen is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, criminal trespass, and theft by taking.

He was arrested on Oct. 19 and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.