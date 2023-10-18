Woman's body found in home on Sheree Trail in Stone Mountain, investigation underway

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death on Sheree Trail near Shady Hallow Lane in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

GCPD says the call originally came in as a medical call. A woman's body was found at the scene and the Medical Examiner's Office requested a police investigation.

The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit were then called in to investigate.

GCPD says its unclear who long the woman, who is believed to have been in her mid-40s, was dead prior to the 911 call.

At this time, no information has been provided about the deceased or why the Medical Examiner's Office called the police. GCPD says they will release the woman's name once next-of-kin have been notified.

MAP OF THE AREA