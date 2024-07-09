Boy shot in back in LaGrange, police searching for gunman

article

Officers are searching for a gunman who sent a boy to the hospital early Monday morning in LaGrange.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of West Cannon Street.

Responding to the scene, officers found a juvenile who had been shot in the back.

Officers administered aid until medics transported the boy to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for further treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not discovered what led up to the shooting or the identity of the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.