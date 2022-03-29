Sheriff: 8-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Georgia neighborhood

Deputies in Houston County are searching for a gunman who killed an 8-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting last week.

Officials say on Friday around 9:15 p.m., a vehicle drove through the 200 block of Virginia Dare Drive and someone inside fired multiple shots toward a home and vehicle on the block.

At the time of the shooting, investigators say several small children were inside the vehicle waiting to leave with an adult.

The gunman hit one child, identified as 8-year-old Jermarrion Cherry, in the head. He was rushed to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta for treatment and passed away at around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Officials say they are continuing to search for Cherry's killer and are examining all the evidence recovered at the scene. Investigators have not released the reason behind the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call investigators at 478-542-2080.

