12-year-old injured, 2 juveniles arrested after shooting in Macon

Deputies in Bibb County have arrested a 12-year-old and 14-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a boy hospitalized over the weekend.

Authorities say the 12-year-old victim remains in critical condition after the shooting.

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday at a home on the 2600 block of Mint Green Lane.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the child to a local hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, his condition has stabilized but remains critical.

During the investigation, detectives took a 12-year-old and 14-year-old into custody. Both juveniles are charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony. Due to their ages, their identities have not been released.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.