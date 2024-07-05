6-year-old boy hit by vehicle in LaGrange, police investigating

article

A 6-year-old LaGrange boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night.

Officials say the dangerous crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Robertson Street and Louise Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the injured 6-year-old boy.

The child was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they've identified the 25-year-old driver but have not said whether charges will be filed.

If you have any information about the crash, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.