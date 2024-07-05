Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

6-year-old boy hit by vehicle in LaGrange, police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 6:01am EDT
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 6-year-old LaGrange boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night.

Officials say the dangerous crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Robertson Street and Louise Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the injured 6-year-old boy.

The child was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they've identified the 25-year-old driver but have not said whether charges will be filed.

If you have any information about the crash, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.