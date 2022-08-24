Boxes of guns mistakenly delivered to Delaware County high school days before school starts

Students will be back on campus and roaming the halls in a matter of days, making a recent delivery to one Delaware County high school even more shocking.

Box of rifles were recently dropped at the doors of Chester High School. The delivery was made Friday, and locked inside the school over the weekend.

The police were called and confirmed that six firearms were inside the boxes.

However, the delivery was reportedly meant for an auto mechanic in Chester Township, and was mistakenly delivered due to an address type.

FedEx reportedly learned about the mistake Monday and immediately told the school.

With classes set to begin on Monday, the Upland School District Superintendent says he wants to clear the air about the situation and have a positive start to the school year.