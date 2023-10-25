High-speed chase ends in crash off Interstate 20; GSP troopers on the scene

article

A driver fleeing from troopers ended up crashing into a vehicle stopped at a traffic light just off Interstate 20 at Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. when troopers say they say the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata fail to yield to an emergency vehicle along the Downtown Connector near I-20.

Troopers say the driver speed off when they tried to perform a traffic stop.

One person was seen being detained after a reported high-speed chase at Boulevard and I-20 on Oct. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

The driver ended up speeding less than a mile away when it got off the I-20 ramp to Boulevard and then struck another vehicle at the light.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and saw the silver sedan in the middle of Boulevard with apparent damage to the passenger side of the car. It was being hauled off the roadway by a tow truck.

Troopers say the driver and passengers ran from the car. The driver was eventually located and arrested. The others in the sedan remain at large.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, driving in the emergency lane, felony fleeing, hit and run, obstruction, and seatbelt violation.

Traffic was only briefly impacted in the area.