'Bottle boys' still selling water on Atlanta street corners despite order to stop

The number of boys selling water at Atlanta intersections has decreased, but that does not mean some are not still at it. They continue to defy the mayor who has told them to stop because "it is just too dangerous."

And motorists report that in some cases, the boys come on the corners without water and simply ask for some money -- including some who are aggressive about it.

Images of youngsters throwing bottles at cars when motorists did not yield to their offers caused Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a big supporter of the boys, to say enough is enough.

That was in early August. But police as late as Monday afternoon were still seeing boys out in the Midtown area. They duck and dodge when police cruisers show up.

Meanwhile, the mayor's task force looking at redirecting the boys wants to put a training program in place that might show the boys how to safely create a business.

At Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting, the majority of city council members pledged thousands from their personal office accounts to go into a training program.

