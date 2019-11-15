Bond revoked for former East Point police officer

Bond for a former East Point police officer was revoked Friday.

A Coweta County judge revoked bond for 44-year-old Robert Gray. Gray faces three new charges including hit and run, violation of protection order, and DUI.

His legal troubles began in April when he was arrested after a five-hour SWAT standoff prompted by his allegedly breaking into his ex-wife Newnan home.

He was initially charged with first-degree burglary.

Sunday, Gray was also accused of violating his bond conditions by going to his ex-wife’s home and then crashing into a road sign.

