Man found shot in northwest Atlanta apartment complex

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at the Reserve at Bolton apartments located at 1070 Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta on Aug. 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police swarmed a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Friday afternoon after a man was found shot.

What we know:

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Reserve at Bolton apartments located at 1070 Bolton Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responding to the shooting found the man in the parking lot.

The man appeared to suffer a critical gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by an argument.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the man have not been released.

There is no word on a shooter.

Police continue to investigate.