Boil water advisory lifted for South Fulton and nearby cities

The Brief Atlanta watershed officials lifted a boil water advisory on Wednesday morning for South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City, Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto. Testing confirmed the drinking water is safe and free of contamination after Sunday's system issue. Residents in all affected areas can now use tap water normally without boiling.



The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management lifted a boil water advisory Wednesday morning for several South Fulton County communities after testing confirmed the public water supply is safe to drink.

What we know:

City officials lifted the advisory at 8 a.m. Wednesday for residents and businesses in South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City, Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto.

Water sampling confirmed no contamination in the public water system, and tap water meets or exceeds all federal EPA safe drinking water standards.

The Department of Watershed Management originally issued the boil water advisory on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Crews collected and tested water samples over the following days before officially lifting all restrictions on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m.

Residents in the impacted communities can return to using tap water for all normal purposes, including drinking, cooking and brushing teeth, without boiling it first.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding the exact root cause of the initial system issue that prompted Sunday's advisory.