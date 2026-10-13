Boil water advisory lifted for Atlanta; still in place for metro areas

The Brief City of Atlanta officials lifted a boil water advisory on Tuesday afternoon for customers in Southwest and Northwest Atlanta. The advisory remains active for portions of South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City, Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto. Officials expect to lift the remaining advisory by 10 a.m. Wednesday following water quality testing.



The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management lifted a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in southwest and northwest Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday following negative water sampling test results.

What we know:

Testing results came back negative for contamination in southwest and northwest Atlanta, allowing officials to clear those areas.

The advisory was originally issued Sunday following water main or pressure issues.

The Department of Watershed Management anticipates lifting the remaining boil water advisory by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if testing is complete for small portions of South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City, Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto, where the advisory remains active.

What you can do:

Residents in the remaining affected areas should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making baby food or brushing teeth.

Bottled water can also be used as a safe alternative until the notice is fully cleared.