Boil water advisory issued for metro Atlanta areas

article

The Brief Boil water advisory issued for Southwest Atlanta, South Fulton, Fairburn, and Union City following a main break near the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant. Repairs to the water main are complete, but system monitoring and water sampling protocols are ongoing. Residents who experienced low pressure or outages must boil water for one minute before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.



The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses across Southwest Atlanta, South Fulton, Fairburn, and Union City following a water supply interruption.

What we know:

The Department of Watershed Management issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution after a supply interruption affected the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant.

Crews and contractors completed repairs to a water main break near the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant.

The advisory remains in place while officials monitor system pressures and conduct required water quality testing.

Residents must wait for official confirmation from the city water authority before resuming normal tap water use.

What you can do:

Anyone who experienced low water pressure or a full outage should bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

Safe water or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making baby formula and brushing teeth.

People should also avoid drinking from public water fountains in the affected zone.

Extra precautions are advised for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how long the outage will last or when the advisory will be lifted.

The advisory will remain in place until water sampling protocols clear the system for safe normal use.