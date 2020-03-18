Boil water advisory issued for city of Commerce after pipe damaged

The City of Commerce is under a boil water advisory for at least 24 hours after a major water main break Tuesday night.

According to officials, a contractor damaged a large water service line for the city on Tuesday at around noon.

Crews worked late into the night to repair the damage, but after pressurizing the system, they discovered the damage was more extensive.

The entire water system is out of service while crews outside make repairs and replace the pipe. After the repairs are made, the system will need to be flushed and officials will do safety tests.

"We understand that this issue comes at a very bad time for our community and we are working diligently to get service restored as quickly as possible," the City of Commerce said on Facebook.

For the time being, officials say you should bring water to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute before cooling.

Please use boiled or bottled water for drinking, ice, washing dishing, brushing teeth, or any food preparation until the advisory is lifted.