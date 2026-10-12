Bodycam shows 4 women arrested on I-85 after Newnan Target theft

The Brief Four Alabama women face felony shoplifting charges after police said they stole $1,800 in merchandise from a Newnan Target. Authorities caught the suspects in a Kia on Interstate 85 with 107 stolen items, including clothing and cleaning supplies. Target employees told officers that an additional trash bag full of products inside the getaway vehicle came from a different store.



Four Alabama women were arrested in Newnan after police said they filled a car with nearly 100 stolen Target items.

Newnan Target shoplifting arrest

What we know:

Four women from Alabama walked out of a Target store in Newnan with armloads of stolen merchandise and drove away in a small Kia. Newnan police caught up with the vehicle on Interstate 85 just minutes later, placing all four women in handcuffs on the shoulder of the highway.

Inside the Kia, officers recovered 107 shoplifted items valued at just over $1,800. The haul included 42 articles of clothing, 46 health and beauty supply products, 18 laundry and cleaning products, 10 home supply items, and one office supply item.

Stolen items total $1,800

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the four women arrested in the incident. Officers also have not identified the other business linked to a full trash bag of extra products found inside the Kia that Target employees confirmed did not come from their store.

Felony charges on Interstate 85

What's next:

The four women face felony shoplifting charges in Newnan following their arrest along Interstate 85. They were booked after police returned the stolen goods back to the Newnan Target.