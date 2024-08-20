Bodycam: Cold case sex crime suspect caught on MARTA bus

New bodycam video shows the moment Atlanta police captured one of their top 10 most wanted fugitives on a MARTA bus.

The arrest happened on Thursday, Aug. 15 on Cascade Road.

Police say they received a tip that Randy Baugh was on the bus.

After stopping the bus, officers quickly found Baugh and handcuffed him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

"Stand up for me," the officer is heard in the footage telling Baugh. "I got him."

In the video, Baugh tells the officers his name was "Randy Jackson," but police say they had already positively identified him thanks to surveillance. He later admitted to what his last name actually was.

Investigators say Baugh was arrested in November 2023, for two cold case sex crimes committed in 1986 and 1988.

He escaped from custody after he was taken to Grady Detention and has been on the Atlanta Police Department's Top 10 most wanted until now.