Video: Burglary suspect jumps through window to get away from Atlanta police

Wild video from an Atlanta police body cam shows the moments a burglary suspect jumped out of a second-story window to get away from officers.

Officials say on Feb. 11, officers went to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue to search for a burglary suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

When police entered an apartment, they say 49-year-old George Delmar jumped through a glass window to get away.

APD officers chased Delmar though the complex and attempted to use Tasers on him, but officials "they did not appear to have an effect."

During the chase, Delmar ran into a nearby apartment building and jumped out of yet another window. This time, officers were nearby and were able to take him into custody before he could get away.

After he was treated at Grady for his injuries from the window, Delmar was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Police say Delmar has been arrested more than 31 times and was previously wanted for burglary and violating his probation.

Along with the previous charges, he now is charged with two counts obstruction, four counts of criminal trespass, and four counts of criminal damage to property.