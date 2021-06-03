Body of missing teen swimmer recovered along Chattahoochee River

article

Authorities in Cobb County said they have recovered the body of a teen who drowned while trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River with his friends earlier this week.

On June 1, authorities said 10 people jumped into the Chattahoochee River near Gold Branch National Park and tried to swim across the river to a popular jumping-off rock. A spokesperson with Cobb County Fire Rescue said the water was about three times faster than normal and caused a few in the group to struggle. Two did not make it to the other side.

Cobb County Fire officials said one person was rescued on a rock in the middle of the river, but the other teen went under.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene as rescue crews stagged at Azalea Park in Roswell. Emergency personnel from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Emergency Services, and National Park Service assisting with the recovery.

Cobb County officials said the recovery efforts for the 17-year-old were delayed due to the strong current.

Cobb County Police Department’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team resumed their underwater search and were able to locate the teen's body the next day around 5:50 p.m.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officials remind the public that the National Park Services posts current alerts and river flow rates online.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts