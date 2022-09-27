Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says.

The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.

"We know that someone is going through a. very tragic time in their life, and we want to help," said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. "If you saw something at the Graysville Canoe launch before 1 p.m. this date, such as a vehicle or persons in the area, or if you know someone who was pregnant and is now without their baby, please give us a call."

Sheriff Sisk believed the infant was brought to the area earlier in the day.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Catoosa County Detective Brittany Gilleland at 706-935-2424 or brittany.gilleland@catoosa.com.