Body of missing man found near northeast Atlanta street

Police discovered a body that has been identified as a missing man near a street in northeast Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, around 12:20 p.m. a woman reported that her husband was missing after he did not return home. Around 2:30 p.m. officers went to the 400 block of North Avenue NE in response to a report of a missing person who was not breathing.

Officials discovered a male body inside of a car. The body at the scene was later confirmed to be the previously reported missing person.

Investigators did not find any evidence of foul play.

Details on the cause of death were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

