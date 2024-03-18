Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Body of young child found in duffle bag in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:06PM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
7be0e8e9-Untitled-1.jpg article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a disturbing discovery was made Monday morning.

CLIP workers found a black duffle bag with juvenile remains inside while working on the 600 block of North 38th Street around 9:48 a.m. 

Police say they confirmed that the body was a child aged 2–4 years old when officers arrived on scene.

It is unclear how long the child's body was inside the bag, but police believe it was "probably a while."

"The child was in a poor state of decomposition," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.

MORE HEADLINES:

The child's identity and exact age is not yet known.

However, police say they will investigate whether the body is possibly connected to any missing children cases in the area once their identity is determined.

The city's homicide department, special victim's unit and medical examiner are all currently investigating.