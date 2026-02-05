Body found in Jackson County river near site of weekend car crash

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a body was found near a car crash site in Jackson County on Wednesday.

What we know:

The GBI said officers with the Jefferson Police Department responded to a wooded area off Fields Road around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after a search team discovered a crash site. Officers then entered the woods and found the body of a man partially submerged in a river.

Because the body was located outside the Jefferson city limits, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to lead the recovery effort. The Jefferson Fire Department, Jackson County EMA, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office also responded to assist.

Investigators requested the assistance of the GBI, which has since taken over the death investigation. Agents believe the body belongs to the driver of a car that crashed on Sunday. While the deceased has not been officially identified, agents noted the vehicle appeared to have traveled a "considerable" distance from the roadway before it was found.

The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash or identified the specific group that first located the site.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309.