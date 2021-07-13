Body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police said they were called out to the area for a report of a person injured around 4:48 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found the body.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6 p.m. and saw police and fire crews in the parking lot of a business complex located in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road NW south of the creek.

Police said a gender or race could not immediately be determined.

The body will be transported to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

APD homicide detectives are investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or videos email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.