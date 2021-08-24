Body discovered near DeKalb County shopping center, police say

article

Police are investigating after finding a dead body off of a DeKalb County road.

Police said a woman's body was found off of Evans Mill Road south of Interstate 20. The body was found in a ditch at the entrance of a shopping center.

Police estimate the woman was in her mid-40s.

Police said a woman's body was found off of Evans Mill Road south of Interstate 20. The body was found in a ditch at the entrance of a shopping center. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

