Body discovered behind Buckhead fire station

Police said a body discovered behind a Buckhead Fire Station launched a death investigation, but there is no indication of foul play.

Officers confirmed the body was found behind Fire Station 21 on Monday, located at 3201 Roswell Road.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Police don't have reason to suspect a crime at this point in the investigation.

