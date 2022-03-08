Cops break into burning home to save trapped man

Body camera footage shows the moment Dunwoody police officers kicked down a door and rescued a man trapped inside their smoke-filled home.

Police received the call at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday. Video shows cops enter the home on Wilder Court through the garage.

They found a woman, who apparently locked herself out, and went to the door to find a man apparently trapped.

One officer begins to break down the door. He kicks it five times before it finally gives way.

Another officer's body camera shows when police discovered the trapped man.

"He's on the ground right here," an officer says.

Several officers pull the man out. It's unclear if the man was conscious at the time, but officials said they treated the man until the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department and paramedics arrived.

"We’d like to take a moment and thank the hard-working men and women of Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia," a Facebook post on the Dunwoody Police Department page said. "If you see them while you’re out, please do the same!"

