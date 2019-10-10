Body cam video shows officer saving infant's life

A South Carolina police officer is being called a hero after saving a choking infant.

The Belton Police officer came to the aid of a 4-month old over the weekend after she began choking on a Tylenol her mother had given her.

The police department released the body camera video of the incident which happened outside a home on Green Street around 1 p.m. It shows the officer performing a modified version of the Heimlich maneuver for infants.

After a few taps, the baby could be seen breathing on her own again.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The mother gave the child Tylenol because she was teething.