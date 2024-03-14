Body cam: 2 suspected car thieves arrested in Atlanta

Two men are in custody after police say they tried to hide after stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.

Officials say on March 8, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on 8th Street NW. The victim told police that two men got into her car while it was parked and running and drove off.

The victim was able to track the vehicle using her phone, which helped police quickly find the car around Hall Street and Cedar Avenue.

Investigators say the two men ran from officers. One man was found trying to hide in a nearby creek bed and surrendered to nearby officers.

In two body camera videos posted by the Atlanta Police Department, a K-9 officer tracked one of the men to a shed where he was hiding inside a pile of wood.

The suspects, identified as Elijah Simmons and Irunte Moreland, are charged with auto theft, obstruction, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Simmons also faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.