Classic board game 'Clue' comes to life in Atlanta escape room

Was it Colonel Mustard with the revolver in the study? Or maybe Mrs. Peacock with the knife in the ballroom? We can’t give away the answer, but we can point you in the right direction if you’re up for an interactive mystery-adventure here in Atlanta!

National escape room brand Breakout Games has teamed up with Hasbro, Inc. to launch an official escape room version of the classic board game "Clue" — and Atlanta just so happens to be the third city to get one! "CLUE: The Escape Room" opened earlier this month at the Breakout Games location on Roswell Road in Atlanta, and promises to plunge players straight into a life-sized version of the classic whodunit, challenging them to uncover a suspect, weapon and room in less than an hour.

Clue, of course, has been stumping amateur sleuths since 1949, when it was first released as a board game in the United Kingdom under the name "Cluedo." The game has gone through various design refreshes over the years, but the concept remains the same: a murder has been committed at Boddy Mansion, and it’s up to players to figure out who did it, what weapon was used, and in which room it happened.

So, ready to grab your magnifying glass and start searching for clues? Breakout Games is located at 3867 Roswell Road Northeast in Atlanta (near Chastain Park in Buckhead), and pricing is based on the number of players in a group. For more information, click here.

Little known fact: a certain handsome feature reporter happens to be a "Clue" fanatic and has a massive collection of various version of the board game. So, you didn’t think he was going to turn down the chance to spend the morning inside "CLUE: The Escape Room," did you? Click the video player in this article to check it out!