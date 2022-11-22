BMW raffle benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlanta

How would you like to be driving a brand-new BMW this holiday season? Yeah, we thought so. Well one lucky winner will soon be cruising around town in style thanks to the teams at Atlanta Area BMW Centers and Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Tickets are on-sale now for the 15th annual BMW raffle to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlanta — but you’ve only got about a week left to get in the game. Tickets will remain available through Nov. 30 and cost $100 (folks can purchase as many as they want), and the grand prize winner will get to choose between a BMW X3 sDr30i, BMW 430i Coupe or BMW i4 eDrive40. The second prize is a $2,000 Havertys gift certificate, third prize is a gift certificate for a one-day BMW M School Experience, and fourth prize is a $500 shopping spree at Macy’s.

Of course, all of those prizes are amazing — but the real winner is Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, the organization which benefits from those ticket sales. Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlanta operates with a mission to help families with sick children, and does so through various programs including a pair of Ronald McDonald Houses, which provides a place to stay for families with ill and injured children receiving medical care nearby. The local houses are located on Gatewood Road (near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road (near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite).

We spent the morning at the Ronald McDonald House on Gatewood Road, getting a look at one of those BMWs (and dreaming about winning that raffle) and also chatting with families being served by Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlanta. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning, and click here for more information on purchasing tickets!





