Blue Ridge business owners come together after massive fire on tourist strip

Business owners in Blue Ridge are coming together to help their neighbors after a massive fire downtown Saturday.

FOX 5 was told at least seven businesses were a total loss after the fire, and more are likely damaged. Firefighters were able to save six other structures.

Fire officials say the fire happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Danielle's Cafe. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause.

"They feel the winds helped spread the flames. It could have been so much worse, and so we are blessed that it was not as bad as it could have been," Blue Ridge Mayor Rhonda Haight explained.

"Our main street is very compact, it's very tight. There are a lot of older buildings. There's wooden buildings," Michelle Moran, Owner of Harvest on Main, said.

Moran's restaurant sits just feet from where the fire broke out.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A structure fire was reported at Danielle's Cafe in Blue Ridge, Georgia on Nov. 18, 2023. (Credit: Justin Welch)

Many of the businesses lost were mom-and-pop shops. Several spots were staples in the downtown area for years.

With the holidays approaching, one of the key periods for downtown businesses, the Blue Ridge Business Association is doing what they can to help.

" … how we can hopefully get them temporary shops in town, those that still have merchandise to sell," Moran said. "It's really make it or break it in the fourth quarter here in the mountains."

City leaders say holiday festivities, including Light Up Blue Ridge planned for next weekend, will still go on.

"We will do it with the thought of the people who have been affected by this in mind, and hopefully we can somehow set up a fundraiser during this event to help them as well," Haight said.

The Blue Ridge Business Association has started a GoFundMe campaign to support the impacted business owners and employees.