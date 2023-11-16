Blue Ridge man arrested for possession of drugs, guns; arrest warrants issued for son

article

Raymond Akins, a 66-year-old resident of Blue Ridge, was taken into custody after a comprehensive joint drug investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Fannin County. The collaborative effort included the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision, the FBI Conasauga Safe Streets Task Force, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Akins is facing the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (45 counts)

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at Akins' Blue Ridge residence on Nov. 8. This action was the culmination of a yearlong investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of illegal drugs at the property. Law enforcement officials confiscated approximately 16 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 900 grams of suspected marijuana, 45 firearms, and an undisclosed amount of money during the execution of the warrant.

Akins was subsequently booked into the Fannin County Detention Center. Additionally, arrest warrants have been issued for Akins's son, Cody Akins.

The investigation remains active, and authorities encourage individuals with information related to drug activity to contact GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can be submitted through various channels, including calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at GBI's website, or by utilizing the See Something, Send Something mobile app.