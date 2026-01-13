Blue Man Group offers rush, lottery tickets for Atlanta shows

article

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is offering discounted Student Rush and Lucky Seat lottery tickets for the upcoming Blue Man Group engagement at the Fox Theatre, giving audiences a chance to see the show at reduced prices.

The limited three-show run takes place Jan. 24–25. Lucky Seat lottery participants can enter for a chance to purchase $39 tickets, with entries closing the morning of Jan. 22 and winners notified later that day.

In addition, $36 Student Rush tickets will be available to college students with a valid student ID starting two hours before each performance at the Fox Theatre box office. Both offers are subject to availability and limited to two tickets per person.

Blue Man Group’s Atlanta performances are part of the 2025–26 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season and feature the group’s signature blend of music, interactive art, and audience participation.

Showtimes are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.