Blue Bell issues voluntary recall for select ice cream half gallons

Blue Bell has issued a voluntary recall for some of its half gallons of ice cream because they may contain a foreign object.

The Texas-based ice cream company is recalling half gallons of its Butter Crunch Ice Cream flavor. The possibly-affected products were produced in August at is Sylacauga, Alabama, plant.

The issue first came to light when Blue Bell was notified by a consumer who found a piece of plastic in the ice cream.

A company investigation revealed the broken tool had inadvertently gotten into some of their ice cream products produced at the Alabama plant.

The recalled products have the following code on the top of the packaging lid: 082621222. They were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The affected products were not distributed in Texas.

No injuries have been reported due to the recalled product.

Anyone who may have bought one of the recalled ice cream half gallons can return them for a full refund.

This isn't the first time the creamery has recalled products. Back in 2015, Blue Bell recalled eight million gallons of ice cream after 10 people in four states were hospitalized, and three people died after eating Listeria-tainted ice cream. The Department of Justice later launched a federal criminal investigation into Blue Bell.

