Blocking police using your car could become a felony

The Brief HB 1076 targets "vehicular obstruction," elevating the act of blocking law enforcement with a car from a misdemeanor to a felony. The legislation covers interference with any officer—local, state, or federal—performing their duties within Georgia. Conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a substantial fine of $100,000.



A proposed law in the Georgia Legislature would make blocking police with a vehicle a felony.

What we know:

House Bill 1076, sponsored by State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart and several other Republican lawmakers, seeks to amend Georgia’s laws regarding the obstruction of law enforcement. The bill would make it a felony to block an officer with a vehicle by parking or use it in a way that prevents them from discharging their official duties, even if the car is moving. This law would apply to local, state, and federal officials.

If passed, individuals found guilty of the offense could face up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Big picture view:

The introduction of the bill follows several high-profile incidents where individuals were accused of using vehicles to interfere with law enforcement, specifically immigration officers. Some included blocking officers, while others included people using horns to alert that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was around. It also follows the case in Minneapolis where Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Federal officials alleged she attempted to strike an agent with her car, while state investigators suggested she may have been attempting to flee the scene.

What's next:

The bill has been assigned to the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee. It must pass out of the committee before it can be considered for a vote by the full House of Representatives.