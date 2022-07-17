Block party shooting leaves 5 injured in Milledgeville, police say

Milledgeville police are investigating a shooting incident at a block party where they say five individuals were left injured.

Officers say the incident occurred around 12:34 a.m. at the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court in the Castlewood subdivision.

When authorities arrived, they said that a large crowd was fleeing the area and multiple vehicles and houses had been struck by gunfire.

"At the same time officers were arriving on scene, officers were notified by Navicent Health Baldwin that multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. All victims were brought to the hospital in personal vehicles," Milledgeville Police Department officials said.

Officers were able to determine that a total of five victims, four females and one male, had been injured.

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please dial (478) 414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.