‘Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron shows encouraging signs

Published  January 29, 2026 8:22am EST
Quinton Aaron, known for his starring role in "Blind Side," is still fighting for his life, but there have been encouraging signs, according to a GoFundMe account for the actor. 

    • Actor Quinton Aaron is showing small but encouraging signs of recovery after a serious fall.
    • He remains hospitalized in Atlanta and will need a wheelchair when released.
    • A GoFundMe organized by a veterans nonprofit has raised more than $45,000.

ATLANTA - There is some encouraging news for fans of The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron as he continues recovering in an Atlanta hospital following a devastating fall at his home.

What we know:

According to an update posted on Aaron’s GoFundMe page, he has been able to open his eyes and has regained some feeling in his foot — small but hopeful milestones as he begins what supporters say will be a long road to recovery. Despite the progress, those close to him say Aaron will need a wheelchair when he is eventually discharged from the hospital.

The fundraiser is being organized by the Veterans Aid Network, which stepped in even though Aaron is not a veteran himself. The nonprofit says Aaron comes from a family of veterans and has volunteered both his time and public platform to support its mission in the past.

What's next:

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $45,000, surpassing its original $35,000 goal, as supporters continue to rally around the actor during his recovery. The organizer says 100% of the money raised will go to Aaron. 

