'Fighting for his life': Actor known for 'The Blind Side' hospitalized in Atlanta

The Brief Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for his role in "The Blind Side", is currently on life support at an Atlanta hospital. A fundraising page for Aaron states he is battling a severe blood infection. Family members are asking for donations to support his extensive medical bills.



An actor widely recognized from his role as Michael Oher in "The Blind Side" is currently on life support at an Atlanta hospital, fighting a severe blood infection, according to a fundraiser raising money to support his medical expenses.

What we know:

Quinton Aaron is known for bringing to life the story of former NFL tackle Michael Oher, co-starring alongside Sandra Bullock, which details Oher’s rise from homelessness to playing professionally.

Aaron became hospitalized suddenly, the GoFundMe organized by Veterans Aid Network states. He was taken to the hospital after falling while walking up to his apartment, losing control of his legs, TMZ reported.

Aaron's manager told TMZ that he is reportedly stable and communicating.

The hospitalization comes months after Aaron shared his dramatic 200-pound weight loss on Instagram.

What they're saying:

While he fights for his life, his family faces surmounting medical bills, living expenses and the prospect of a lengthy recovery process, the fundraising page explains.

All donations received from the fundraiser will be put towards Aaron’s medical needs and helping his family pay his bills.

"Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world. Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love," the fundraiser states.

What we don't know:

Doctors are still working to determine what caused Aaron's fall on the stairs. It is unknown when or if Aaron will be taken off life support. Officials have not said what hospital Aaron is being treated at.