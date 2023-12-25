Blaze guts Hall County home, leaves family homeless on Christmas morning

article

A Hall County family has been left homeless after a fire early Christmas morning.

Hall County Fire Rescue swiftly responded to distress calls reporting a residential fire in the 3500 block of Lamplighter Cove Road. Firefighters got to the scene at around 2 a.m. to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Those flames were shooting 20-40 feet into the air.

Crews were forced to battle the blaze from outside, as the fire was too intense. Eventually, it was brought under control, but not before it gutted the home.

All the residents were able to make it out safely and no one was injured.

Two adults and one child, left without a home in the wake of the blaze, were provided assistance by the American Red Cross.

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office initiated an investigation into the cause of the destructive fire.